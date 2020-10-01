Schlage Encode Smart Lock packs Alexa or Assistant control at $204 (Save $46)

Amazon offers the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Century trim in Satin Nickel for $203.80 shipped. Down from its $249 going rate like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer is good for a $46 discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks the best we’ve seen in over 2-months. Schlage’s Encode lock expands your smart home to the front door with Wi-Fi connectivity and a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes. On top of just being able to lock or unlock the door from a smartphone, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as integration with Ring, Key by Amazon, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,900 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Those who don’t mind swapping the Wi-Fi connectivity found above with Z-Wave will be able save even more by going with the Yale Assure Smart Lock for $172 at Amazon. You’ll still benefit from a touchscreen display for entering pin codes, but with Z-Wave functionality at the helm it’ll be able to integrate with Ring Alarm and other systems, as well.

The smart home deals don’t stop there, as you’ll find plenty of other discounts in our guide right here. You can expand the security of your setup with eufy’s Wireless Smart Video Doorbell at $160, plus more from $125. And we’re also still seeing a pair of Google Home Minis for $40, as well.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt features:

Gain peace of mind from anywhere with the innovative Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Built-in WiFi lets you connect directly to your home network, no hubs or accessories necessary. Use the Schlage Home app or the Key by Amazon app to lock or unlock your door remotely and manage access for trusted visitors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!