Amazon’s All-New Kindle with front light hits a low of $50 (Refurb, Orig. $90)

Amazon is discounting its All-New Kindle with Built-in Front Light to $49.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model and it regularly goes for $90 in new condition. This is the latest generation of Amazon’s Kindle E-reader, and offers a built-in front light as well as 8GB of onboard storage and a 167ppi display. You’ll also find support for Audible here, though you’ll need to connect it to a Bluetooth speaker or headset to enjoy an audiobook. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. Learn more in our announcement coverage.
Should you pick up a Kindle, be sure to check out Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription. Right now, as an early Prime Day sale, Amazon is discounting a 6-month sub to $30, which saves 50% from its normal going rate. Also, don’t forget to check out Amazon’s First Reads for October, where Prime members can score a selection of FREE Kindle eBooks.
For a more full-fledged experience, be sure to swing by this sale of the Kindle Fire HD 10 + Show Mode Charging Dock that we spotted yesterday. It’s down to $70 and has a total value of $205, so be sure to act quickly before it sells out.
All-New Kindle with Front Light features:
- Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.
- Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.
- Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.
- Select from millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Kindle holds thousands of titles so you can take your library with you.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!