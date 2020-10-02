Amazon’s All-New Kindle with front light hits a low of $50 (Refurb, Orig. $90)

Amazon is discounting its All-New Kindle with Built-in Front Light to $49.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model and it regularly goes for $90 in new condition. This is the latest generation of Amazon’s Kindle E-reader, and offers a built-in front light as well as 8GB of onboard storage and a 167ppi display. You’ll also find support for Audible here, though you’ll need to connect it to a Bluetooth speaker or headset to enjoy an audiobook. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Should you pick up a Kindle, be sure to check out Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription. Right now, as an early Prime Day sale, Amazon is discounting a 6-month sub to $30, which saves 50% from its normal going rate. Also, don’t forget to check out Amazon’s First Reads for October, where Prime members can score a selection of FREE Kindle eBooks.

For a more full-fledged experience, be sure to swing by this sale of the Kindle Fire HD 10 + Show Mode Charging Dock that we spotted yesterday. It’s down to $70 and has a total value of $205, so be sure to act quickly before it sells out.

All-New Kindle with Front Light features:

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

Select from millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Kindle holds thousands of titles so you can take your library with you.

