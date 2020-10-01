Amazon’s Fire HD 10 + Show Mode Charging Dock hit $70 (Refurb, Orig. $205)

Amazon is offering its previous-generation Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock for $69.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, this Fire HD 10 sold for $150 at launch, and the Show Mode Charging Dock went for $55. Now, the latest-generation Fire HD 10 is on sale for $100 and the dock goes for around $40. Overall, you’re saving at least $70 with today’s deal, and it knocks $135 off the original prices. The Fire HD 10 comes with Alexa baked-in and offers a 10.1-inch HD display for watching movies, playing games, and more. With Alexa built-in, you’ll find the Show Mode Charging Dock a great add-on, as it essentially turns your tablet into a 10-inch Echo Show while also powering it. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

When it comes to tablets, this is among the best pricing you’ll find at Amazon. For comparison, right now the Fire 7 goes for $70 in new condition, though you can snag a refurbished one for $60 right now, which would save you $10 over today’s lead deal. But, doing so ditches the included Show Mode Charging Dock and larger, higher-resolution display that the Fire HD 10 comes with above.

While today’s lead deal comes with 32GB of built-in storage, just $20 scores you an additional 128GB microSD card. This adds quite a bit of extra room to keep pictures, apps, movies, music, books, plus more offline and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice, making it a crucial accessory to any Fire tablet in my opinion.

Fire HD 10 features:

Brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life

Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly

Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather, and more—just ask

Show Mode Charging Dock includes a shell, adjustable stand, power adapter, and USB cable. Show Mode Charging Dock is compatible with 7th generation (2017 release) Fire HD 10 tablets only. It is not compatible with prior (6th and prior, 2016 release or prior) or newer gen (9th gen, 2019 release) tablets.

