Amazon has the Joseph Joseph Flip-Up Drain Board at $15 today (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Flip-Up Drain Board for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $5 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. This is also $2 below the previous Amazon all-time low. Ideal for a quick and easy alternative to the dishwasher or those with tighter kitchen space. This model creates extra drainage space for single-sink setups, includes a pop-up plate rack (for six plates), non-slip feet, and a convenient fold flat design for easy storage in between uses. Rated 4+ stars from over 570 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it might not look quite as high-end as the simplehuman option, it is also a fraction of the price and among the most affordable options we can find on Amazon right now. You’re best bet for something even more affordable is this collapsible drying dish storage rack at just under $14 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t carry the same brand recognition as today’s lead deal, it also has a bit of a folding design and carries solid ratings.

First, go score yourself a Star Wars waffle maker while the price is right and check out this discounted coffee table set, then head over to our previous Jospeh Jospeh roundup. You’ll find a host of kitchenware accessories on sale starting from $6 alongside this Bodum French Press Coffee Maker deal and everything else you’ll find in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Joseph Joseph Flip-Up Drain Board:

This clever draining board includes a handy pop-up plate rack allowing it to drain up to 6 dinner plates as well as a variety of cups, glasses and bowls. After use, the rack can be folded neatly away for compact storage. The thoughtful design also features a ribbed surface to prevent water being trapped in the mouths of containers, a sloping base that channels water away and an integrated spout for draining directly into the sink. Non-slip feet on the base keep the unit in place during use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!