Score a rare discount on LEGO’s Volkswagon T1 Camper Van at $105, more from $9

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagon T1 Camper Van for $104.99 shipped when code ZAVVW has been applied at checkout. Down from its $120 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and comes within $5 of the all-time low. This 1,334-piece creation assembles a brick-built version of the iconic T1 Camper Van. Complete with authentic details like a Volkswagen logo on the hood and other inclusions right from the real deal, this model measures over 11-inches long and stands 5-inches high. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $9.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

While LEGO is preparing for the holiday season with a collection of new winter-themed sets, you’ll want to check out all of the most-haves in Amazon’s Holiday Toy List. We also just recently got a look at an upcoming limited-edition Nebulon-B Frigate set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back.

LEGO Volkswagon T1 Camper Van features:

This authentic camper van is a replica of the classic Volkswagen Camper Van from 1962. Every iconic feature is here! On the outside, the terrific detailing includes ‘V’ shape three-way color split at the front, rounded roof and window frames, opening ‘splittie’ safari windshield, opening doors, iconic pop-up roof with textile curtain surround, roof rack, rear side air intake vents and lots more!

