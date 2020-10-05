Grab this black stainless steel 2-slice wide-slot toaster from just $20 today

Today only as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Extra Wide-Slot Toaster for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $50 at Best Buy and currently starting at $29 or so via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is up to $30 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This is an affordable way to refresh your aging toaster ahead of holiday guests and visitors this year. Features include six shade settings, extra wide-slots for Texas toast, bagels, and more, as well as an anti-jam feature and automatic shutoff “for increased safety.” It has a convenient cancel setting as well as a slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable options for less than $20 out there. Even the AmazonBasics 2-Slice model sells for a few bucks more than today’s lead offer. However, you could opt for this no-name option at $18 or jump up to a 4-slice Sunbeam Wide Slot model for the same price. But you won’t get the attractive black stainless steel design with these options.

Be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more kitchenware deals including today’s Gold Box Sweese porcelain dish and cup sale from $12 and these Anova sous vide cookers at up to $200 off. You’ll also want to dive into Amazon home gift guide featuring 2020’s best kitchenware, smart home gear, and more, along with the rest of Amazon’s holiday gift guides right here.

More on the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Wide-Slot Toaster:

Prepare the perfect piece of toast with this 900W Sensio Bella Pro Series toaster. Six shade settings let you control the amount of browning on your bread, and the extra-wide slots accommodate Texas toast, bagels and other thick pieces. This Sensio Bella Pro Series toaster has an anti-jam feature and automatic shutoff for increased safety.Allow you to toast a variety of breads and frozen snacks.Extra wide slots, 2-slice capacity, Cancel setting, 6 browning settings, 900 watts of power, Slide-out crumb tray.

