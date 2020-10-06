Amazon’s Echo Auto falls to new low of $20 for Prime members (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering its Prime members an Echo Auto for $19.99 shipped. This exclusive-for-Prime deal drops $30 from the regular price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever wanted to use Alexa while driving, Echo Auto is an absolute must. It gives you the ability to ask Alexa questions, get driving directions, place phone calls, or even control the music through simple voice commands. You’ll find both 3.5mm aux as well as Bluetooth connectivity here, meaning that Echo Auto can hook up to most vehicles that support either standard. It’s rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Anker’s Roav SmartCharge F2 is a great alternative if your vehicle doesn’t have 3.5mm aux or Bluetooth. Your smartphone connects to the SmartCharge F2 over Bluetooth, and than Roav’s device transmits that audio over a local FM station, making sure it works in just about every car out there. Plus, for the budget-focused price of just $18, you’ll also score two USB ports to charge your phone while driving.

Also, don’t miss out on this sale we spotted on Amazon’s Echo Show 5. It’s down to a new all-time low of $45 right now and further expands the Alexa capabilities to inside your home.

Amazon Echo Auto features:

Connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. Includes Vent Mount

With 8 microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.

Voice control Echo Auto through the Alexa app to stream from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

Use your voice to play music, check the news, make calls, add to your to do-list, manage your calendar, and more.

You can press the microphone off button to electronically disconnect the microphones.

Echo Auto is not compatible with all cars and phones. See if it will work for you below.

