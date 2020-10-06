Amazon’s Echo Show 5 falls to new low of $45 ahead of Prime Day (Save 50%)

Now that we’re 1-week away from Prime Day, Amazon is launching an early offer on its Echo Show 5 Smart Display, with Prime members being able to drop the price to $44.99 shipped. Down from its usual $90 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon low. Echo Show brings the Alexa experience you’ve come to know and love to a 5.5-inch screen. So on top of being able to summon Amazon’s voice assistant for controlling smart home accessories, it can also pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Over 144,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Find additional details below the fold.

If you’ll be looking to use the Echo Show 5 in the kitchen for assisting with recipes and measuring ingredients, spending a portion of your savings on Amazon’s adjustable stand is a solid idea. Not only will it help the Alexa display take up less space on the countertop, but it can pivot for helping you get a better angle. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

For those planning out their Prime Day shopping strategy ahead of time, be sure to dive into our guide on what to buy during Amazon’s shopping event or hold off on until Black Friday. And to start off the week, yesterday Amazon unleashed a collection of its holiday gift guides while also announcing some new perks as Prime Day inches closer.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

