Klipsch’s T5 True Wireless Earbuds return to all-time low at $65 (Save 35%)

- Oct. 6th 2020 9:24 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $65
0

Woot currently offers the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds for $64.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Down from its $100 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. Klipsch’s T5 earbuds sport a true wireless design with built-in playback controls, adjustable EQ settings, and more. You can count on 8-hours of playback on a single charge, with the included stainless steel charging case bumping that up to 24-hours of overall listening. With over 1,200 customers having left a review, 60% rate it at 4+ stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you go with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 earbuds instead. This alternative enters with a more affordable $48 price tag, but ditches the more premium build and design found in the lead deal. Though you’ll still enjoy a true wireless form-factor, IPX7 water-resistance, and 7-hour battery life. Not to mention, a 4.2/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers. 

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing a $50 discount on Jabra’s Elite 75t Earbuds. This workout-ready offering has now dropped to a new low of $130 alongside everything else you’ll find in our headphones guide right now. That’s on top of an ongoing JBL sale that’s discounting a selection of its speakers and headphones from $40.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds features:

Enjoy sound clarity with these Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones. The oval sweat-resistant ear tips provide comfort for all-day use and block background noise for detailed, clear sound, while up to 8 hours of battery life offer uninterrupted operation. These Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones have Bluetooth connectivity, letting you stream music seamlessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$100 $65
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
woot

woot
klipsch

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go