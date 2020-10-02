Amazon is now offering up to 43% off JBL speakers, sound bars, and wireless headphones. One standout is the JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $39.95 shipped in black, blue, or red. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $70, today’s offer is matching the 2020 low and is within $10 of the Black Friday 2019 pricing. JBL’s ultra-portable CLIP 3 sports IPX7 waterproofing to protect it from the elements as well as an integrated carabiner. Its 1000mAh rechargeable battery can play back for 10-hours straight and is surrounded by a “durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing.” The built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone is a nice touch as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more notable JBL offers.

More JBL speakers and headphones:

But you’ll definitely want to browse through the sale for additional deals on JBL speakers, headphones, and much more. Many of the price drops listed above are available at the discounted rate in multiple colors starting from $40 as well.

We saw JBL’s 2020 speaker and headphone lineup last month alongside taking a hands-on look at the JBL Quantum 800. But be sure to check out Marshall’s new Emberton speaker with brass colorway and Amazon’s latest Echo speakers.

More on the JBL CLIP 3:

Clip and Play Like no other, the JBL Clip 3 is a unique ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that is small in size but with surprisingly big sound. The upgraded durable and fully integrated carabiner clips to your clothes, belt loop or backpack, making the Clip 3 your outdoor companion on every adventure. The Clip 3 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 10 hours of playtime, powered by a 1000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, allowing you to bring your music with you.

