Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds are perfect for workouts at $130 (New low, save $50)

- Oct. 5th 2020 8:54 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds pack a true wireless design that’s backed by 7.5-hours of listening per charge. Then with the USB-C charging case, you’re looking at up to 28-hours overall. Other notable features here include a workout-ready IPX5 water-resistant design, four integrated microphones, and customizable EQ functionality. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 5,400 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the previous-generation Jabra Elite 65t for $100 at Amazon instead. This pair of earbuds delivers a similar form-factor to the lead deal, but only sports 15-hours of playback per charge and drops the water-resistance to an IP55 rating. But for $30 less, budget-conscious shoppers may find the trade-offs to be worth the extra savings. 

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a collection of headphones from JBL on sale starting at $40 alongside some of its speakers, as well. You can also save $50 on Jabra’s ANC-equipped Elite 85h Cans now that they’ve returned to $200 and even more in our headphones guide.

Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds features:

Create a secure fit while listening to music with these titanium black Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds. The in-ear design with three different-sized eartips adds versatile comfort for all-day use, while the rechargeable battery offers up to 7.5 hours of use when fully charged. These Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds have a 33-foot Bluetooth range, letting you move around freely without breaking the connection.

Lorex Home Center

Jabra

