Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 returns to Amazon low following $300 discount

Amazon is currently offering the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,499.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,800, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount and matches the all-time low tracked only once before. Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 brings 10th Generation i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid-state storage to your gaming setup. It’s comprised of a CNC aluminum build and packs in a 120Hz display alongside NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity to complete the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars and our review of the previous-generation model offers some added insight into what to expect. Head below for more.

If you’ll be planning to add the Blade Stealth to your desk, using some of your savings to pair it with Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma at $100 is an easy recommendation. Not only will this provide a place to dock the laptop with an external display or other peripherals, but its design will also help cool down the machine during more intense gaming sessions while also incorporating a USB 3.0 hub into its aluminum construction.

For more ways to expand your gaming rig, we’re still tracking a $200 discount on BenQ’s 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor. Dropping to one of the best prices yet, this display is now down to $550. Then you’ll want to dive into all of the other ongoing deals in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q is built with breakthrough graphics performance that’s up to 2.5X the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 80% faster than the GTX 1050, enabling the Blade Stealth 13 to be the ultimate gaming ultrabook on the go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!