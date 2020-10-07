Amazon Kids+ gets early Prime Day price drop, now $1 for 3-months

Ahead of Prime Day 2020, Amazon is rolling out plenty of discounts for members of its 2-day shopping service. One of the lastest is a discount on its new Kids+ service that’s down to $0.99 for 3-months. As a comparison, you’d typically pay up to $5 per month, which the price will return to after 3-months. This is the first price reduction we’ve seen since it was announced. Amazon Kids+ arrives as the next iteration of the previously-named FreeTime Unlimited, with access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, games and premium kid’s skills. Not only does it work with Amazon’s line of Kindle Fire tablets, but also Fire TV, iOS, and Android devices, as well. Learn more about Amazon Kids+ on this landing page.

In the lead up to Prime Day 2020, we’ve been offering all the coverage you need to make the most of Amazon’s big shopping event. We’ve laid out all of the expectations for this 2-day event along with the best ways to prepare. Speaking of early Prime Day discounts, Kindle Paperwhite is currently being marked down in various bundles by up to 37% in a deal we spotted this morning.

More on Amazon Kids+:

Amazon Kids+ is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices.

