Kindle Paperwhite includes a leather case at $120 ahead of Prime Day (37% off)

The early Prime Day discounts continue today as Amazon now offers Prime members the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB Essentials Bundle for $119.97 shipped. Down from its $190 going rate, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, amounts to 37% in savings, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon by $5. The 32GB bundle is also on sale for $145, down from $220. Kindle Paperwhite upgrades your reading experience with a 300ppi glare-free screen that leverages E-ink technology so you can dive into a book just about anywhere. Its waterproof design helps out with that mission, and battery life “lasts weeks, not hours.” Plus, built-in Bluetooth allows you to pair headphones for listening to content on Audible, and ComiXology support rounds out the notable features. Bundled alongside the E-reader, you’ll also receive one of Amazon’s official leather covers and a wall charger. Over 63,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

Load up your new E-reader with a selection of top Kindle titles that are up to 80% off today. Amazon’s sale has prices starting at $1, giving you a collection of new books to dive into as the fall weather sets in. Or just dive into our ComiXology guide for even more titles to enjoy, alongside all of this month’s eBook freebies courtesy of Amazon.

Speaking of early Prime Day discounts, Amazon is still offering its Echo Show 5 at an all-time low of $45. That’s on top of the Blink Mini 1080p smart camera at $25, as well as the Amazon’s Echo Auto for $20. Then make sure you’re prepared for the shopping event by diving into Amazon’s collection of holiday gift guides for ideas on what to look out for.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath. Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks. Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

