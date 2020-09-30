Prime Day has officially been announced for October 13-14 with Amazon promising a non-stop, two-day window filled with deals on tech, home goods, fashion, and more. There are plenty of ways to prepare for Amazon’s big event, and you should certainly consider reading through our guide so you’re ready to go. Looking ahead to Prime Day, it’s time to make a few predictions about what we might see from Amazon. Hit the jump for five potential deals we expect to see during this year’s event.

Looking ahead to Prime Day 2020: What do we expect?

Prime Day starts and ends with an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t have one, you cannot access all of the best deals on the big day. Amazon Prime currently runs $119 for a year or $12.99 per month. A free trial is available for new customers, which is a good way to go if you’re on the fence about a longer commitment.

As I mentioned off the top, we’re going to be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of the best deals. You’ll find all of the best Prime Day deals on this landing page and in our Amazon guide, so be sure to bookmark both of those for quick access.

5 deals we expect to see

1) First discounts on Amazon’s new devices

You may have noticed last week that Amazon introduced a number of new Alexa-enabled devices. While this typically happens in September, the difference this year is that Prime Day has usually already passed us by in July. That gives a solid two months of sales before Black Friday for Amazon’s latest devices. This year? Prime Day is happening quickly after, and that means the first discounts will happen earlier than ever before.

2) Apple Watch Series 6 is $50 off or more

Apple Watch Series 6 has seen a few discounts in the weeks since it was announced, but you bet that the best deals will come on Prime Day. That means at least a $50 discount, a number that is expected to balloon to $100 around Black Friday.

3) 4K TVs hit all-time lows

No surprise here, but some of the best 4K prices will be available on Prime Day. Where we will some difference from sales over the last year is the quality of specs on these displays. Expect to see 120Hz and HDR-equipped panels under $500. For those that want upgraded features without paying a fortune, this will be a great time to shop.

4) Kindle drops below $50 for the first time

Amazon hasn’t refreshed its Kindle lineup in a while. Most of the deals we’ve seen have topped out at $60. However, for Prime Day, we’re expecting to see a new all-time low on Amazon’s most popular Kindle.

5) We see a Prime membership deal ahead of the big day

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen any kind of discount on Prime memberships. But it wouldn’t surprise me to see some kind of price reduction or a bonus for new Prime members ahead of the two-day shopping event. Amazon doesn’t need to do this, but it sure would bring some new folks into the fold.

How else are you preparing for Prime Day 2020? Be sure that you’re following all of the 9to5Toys accounts so you don’t miss any of the best deals next month!

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!