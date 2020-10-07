Kindle books are up to 80% off for today only with prices from just $1

- Oct. 7th 2020 8:21 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off top fiction reads on Kindle. There is a massive selection of deals here but one standout is Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments: A Novel at $2.99. Fetching as much as $15 in physical form, today’s offer is the best price we can find and a great opportunity to add The Handmaid’s Tale sequel to your Kindle library. In this New York Times Bestseller, Margaret Atwood “opens up the innermost workings of Gilead, as each woman is forced to come to terms with who she is, and how far she will go for what she believes.” Rated 4+ stars from 10,000 readers. Head below for even more.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s wide-ranging Kindle book sale for additional deals starting from just $1. The offers are spread across several categories including mystery/thriller, fiction, romance, sci-fi, and much more right here.

First, go check out this deal on Amazon’s all-new Kindle, then go browse through the best new book releases this month. We also have the Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies as well as a host of Marvel Spider-Man and Silk graphic novels from $1.

More on The Testaments:

More than fifteen years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, the theocratic regime of the Republic of Gilead maintains its grip on power, but there are signs it is beginning to rot from within. At this crucial moment, the lives of three radically different women converge, with potentially explosive results. Two have grown up as part of the first generation to come of age in the new order. The testimonies of these two young women are joined by a third: Aunt Lydia.  Her complex past and uncertain future unfold in surprising and pivotal ways.

