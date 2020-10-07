LEGO unveils upcoming Mindstorms Porsche set with autonomous driving and more

- Oct. 7th 2020 12:51 pm ET

0

Today LEGO is introducing its latest coding kit with a unique spin. As a follow-up to the new 5-in-1 Mindstorms set that launched earlier in the year, LEGO is now bringing that same iPhone connectivity and motorized functionality to a brick-built Porsche complete with autonomous driving capabilities and more. Head below the fold for all of the details on the upcoming creation.

LEGO teases upcoming Mindstorms Porsche

LEGO first unveiled its latest version of the Mindstorms coding set in June, and is now looking to bring much of the same app control and other connected features to a new set. Similarly to what we’ve seen with LEGO and its Boost offering being paired with droids from the Star Wars universe for a unique STEAM experience, that same formula is being applied to Porsche.

Being premiered as part of a new LEGO Lab site, the LEGO Mindstorms Porsche debuts as a fusion of an existing set that’s now been souped up with some motorized and app-enabled functionality. The existing Porsche 911 RSR set assembles a 1,580-piece creation that brings the iconic super car into brick-built form as part of the Technic theme. 

This time around, LEGO looks to be changing up the design by giving it a fresh coat of paint, so to speak. The actual model looks pretty similar aside from some internal alterations made to include the added Mindstorms functionality. But on the outside, there’s a more minimalistic look that’s pretty standard across the coding side of LEGO’s lineup.

But when it comes to actual upgrades on the upcoming Porsche, LEGO is centering all of that on the Mindstorms elements. Arguably the coolest feature is that all of the included sensors and smart hardware will enable the brick-built Porsche to drive autonomously. You’ll be able to code in various features as well, thanks to “advanced Computing visor” and ultrasonic sensors for detecting objects and measuring distance.

That’s on top of programmable LED headlights, four angular motors, and the LEGO smart hub that powers the experience. The latter of these brings Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity into the mix, as well as 3-axis accelerometer and gyro sensors. Plus, if this is anything like the recent Mindstorms set, you’ll be able to drive the LEGO Porsche with a Playstation or Xbox controller.

As of now, LEGO isn’t officially read to unveil pricing or availability on its new Mindstorms Porsche. The LEGO Labs site seems to be gauging the overall interest on whether the set should be released at all, but odds are the response will be overwhelmingly positive and we’ll see this one debut in the coming months. Right now you can also get a chance to win yourself a copy of the existing Porsche 911 RSR set by filling out this survey from LEGO. 

But if we had to guess, pricing will enter somewhere in the $400 or $500 range. The Mindstorms set on its own is $360, and that only includes 949 pieces, which is notably less than we’d expect to see from the LEGO Porsche version.

