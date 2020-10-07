Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 falls to new 2020 low at $199 (Reg. $230)

- Oct. 7th 2020 2:07 pm ET

0

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $199 shipped once added to your cart. Typically fetching $230, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is $1 below our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen in 2020 for this configuration. Delivering a more premium Chrome OS experience than what you’ll find elsewhere, Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB of solid-state storage into a robust “military-grade” casing. That’s on top of built-in Google Assistant, upwards of 12.5-hour battery life, and USB-C as well as USB 3.0 inputs. Over 285 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below the fold or more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the Samsung Chromebook 4 by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class, having a sleeve like this a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between note-taking sessions and the like.

Right now, you can still score a $51 discount on the more capable 15-inch Chromebook 4+ from Samsung, which is currently marked down to $299. But if you’d rather ditch Chrome OS for an Android experience, you can still score an all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/+ tablet at $47 off.

Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 features:

Take the classroom anywhere with the platinum titan 11.6″ 64GB Chromebook 4 from Samsung. Designed for web browsing and light computing tasks, this Chromebook sports a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, as well as 6GB of soldered RAM. User can store critical files on the integrated 64GB eMMC SSD, or they can use the laptop’s built-in microSD card reader to expand storage further. Wired peripherals connect via a USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, while wireless devices can be connected using Bluetooth 4.0.

