We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Android app deals in to one convenient list for you. For those who might be new here, this is the place to find all of the day’s most notable price drops on Android apps and games. Be sure to bookmark our deal hub so you never miss the daily roundups. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles such as Kiwanuka, Her Story, Spirit HD, Buff Knight Advanced, Whale Trail Classic, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by deals on TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked Android smartphone and Motorola’s razr folding smartphone, alongside the new Google flagship Pixel 5, its Pixel 4 XL, and the Google 10W Pixel Stand charger. While deals on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S7/+ tablets are still alive and well, today’s wearable offers feature TicWatch’s rugged Wear OS S2 Smartwatch from $120, but don’t forget about our price drops on Garmin’s Captain America model and Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy Smartwatch as well. Along with some early Prime Day TV deals, today’s Gold box features big-time Anker accessory deals from $28 and you’ll find even more in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Mafia II Definitive $19.50, Mortal Kombat 11 $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Kiwanuka:

Kiwanuka! Only you can save the people of the crystal realm! Guide the lost citizens to freedom. Discover forgotten dreams. Use the magical staff to tower and climb. Good luck on your journey! Developed by Marco Mazzoli, creator of Spirit, with the team at CMA MegaCorp. Fully supports Google Play Game Services: Sync your progress across multiple devices using Cloud Save…Unlock achievements for an extra challenge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!