Motorola’s prev-gen. razr folding smartphone returns to low at $500 off

- Oct. 6th 2020 2:59 pm ET

Motorola is currently offering its previous-generation razr 128GB Smartphone for $999.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,500, like you’ll still pay direct at Verizon, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. While Motorola is still running a $200 off launch discount on the latest version, today’s offer is a great way to score a similar folding experience for less. Featuring a 6.2-inch folding OLED display, Motorola razr packs an outer display that pairs with a 16MP camera. Alongside the old school vibes here, you’ll also benefit from 24-hours of battery life per charge, 128GB of storage, and a fingerprint reader. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 425 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Spend just $30 of your savings from the lead deal to cover the Motorola razr with Spigen’s Thin Fit case. This adds some extra protection into the mix with a 2-piece design that’ll help fend of scratches and bumps. Over 240 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then be sure to hit up our Android guide for even more discounts. If you’re looking for a new handset that’s not as unique as the razr, TCL’s 10 Pro smartphone is currently on sale for $380 right now. Not to mention, we’re still seeing the first price cut on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S7+ at $47 off alongside all of the best app deals and freebies right here.

Motorola razr features:

Experience the iconic flip phone, totally re-invented. The Motorola razr fuses the familiar, pocket-ready flip design with the style and intelligence of the modern smartphone. Shattering the status quo, the ultra-compact, water repellent1 razr opens to a full-sized touchscreen. And an exterior interactive display keeps you connected so you can stay in the moment.

