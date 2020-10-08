Following last week’s Prime Day announcement, Walmart and Target both detailed their own two-day sales meant to compete with Amazon’s own event. However, as the news rolled in, one retailer was conspicuously absent: Best Buy. Well, today the blue and yellow retail outlet has finally shown its hand. October 13 and 14 will deliver the Best Buy early Black Friday sale, which is said to deliver “dozens of deals, straight from Best Buy’s not-yet-released Black Friday ad.” How good the deals will actually be is yet to be seen. Head below for full details on everything we know so far about next week’s Prime Day competition coming from Best Buy.

Best Buy takes aim at Prime Day

No matter what other retailers say, the reality is that Amazon sets the pace for Prime Day, and other retailers fall into place shortly after. That’s been true in each of the last three years and it continues in 2020. Despite a number of delays pushing Prime Day back to October, the two-day shopping event is still on, and just about every major retailer is getting in on the action.

This time around, it’s called the Best Buy early Black Friday sale, but make no mistake, it’s their version of Prime Day. Best Buy is positioning this event as a shopper’s first glimpse at what Black Friday will deliver this year. We’ve seen this from Best Buy before, but it usually happens in early November. Prime Day getting pushed back means that Best Buy can kill two birds with one stone.

Today’s press release doesn’t offer much in the way of a deal preview. Like, at all. But here are a few offers Best Buy is playing up ahead of next week’s event:

Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for only $530 (Save $220)

(Save $220) Laptops starting at $120

JBL Free True Wireless headphones only $70 (Save $80)

Now, that’s not to say that Best Buy won’t be serving up additional deals. In fact, we expect Best Buy to set the pace in a few categories, most notably Apple products. Look for iPads and MacBooks to be discounted at Best Buy across the two-day event with Amazon price matching many offers.

Additionally, Best Buy will be offering up various safety protocols to help shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Contactless curbside pickup is now available and is a safe, convenient, and easy way to get your tech this holiday — and ready in an hour. Place your order online and select the “Curbside Pickup” option and your nearest store. Park in the designated “Curbside Pickup” area and let us know you’ve arrived. Our team will deliver your order directly to your vehicle while maintaining proper social distancing and safety protocols.

is now available and is a safe, convenient, and easy way to get your tech this holiday — and ready in an hour. Place your order online and select the “Curbside Pickup” option and your nearest store. Park in the designated “Curbside Pickup” area and let us know you’ve arrived. Our team will deliver your order directly to your vehicle while maintaining proper social distancing and safety protocols. Store pickup is another fast, secure, and convenient option for those who shop online and want to pick up at a nearby Best Buy store. Orders placed with store pickup are also ready within an hour.

is another fast, secure, and convenient option for those who shop online and want to pick up at a nearby Best Buy store. Orders placed with store pickup are also ready within an hour. Almost all Best Buy stores offer same-day delivery on thousands of products, delivered by 9 p.m. local time for shoppers who order by 1 p.m. local time.

