Echo Dot delivers smart home control at an affordable $25 price tag

Woot offers the 3rd generation Echo Dot for $24.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 604,000 Amazon reviewers.

Go with a more compact design and the Echo Flex instead at $25. You’ll miss out on the kid-focused features from the lead deal, but the price is certainly very compelling. Notable specs here include a compact design that can go just about anywhere in your home that’s to its integrated plug-in and small footprint. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

In the lead up to Prime Day 2020, we’ve been offering all the coverage you need to make the most of Amazon’s big shopping event. We’ve laid out all of the expectations for this 2-day event along with the best ways to prepare. Speaking of early Prime Day discounts, Kindle Paperwhite is currently being marked down in various bundles by up to 37% in a deal we spotted yesterday.

Echo Dot features:

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!