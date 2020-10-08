Today HORI is expanding its stable of Nintendo Switch accessories with a new collection of Pokémon cases, gamepads, and more. Across the lineup, you’re looking at 12 new unveils packed with Pikachu, Eevee, and various other Pokémon which are slated to begin rolling out at the end of the month. Head below for a closer look at all of the upcoming unveils and details on how to pre-order them for yourself.

HORI debuts 12 new Nintendo Switch accessories

HORI is no stranger to debuting entire lineups of themed accessories for the Switch, as we’ve seen the brand take similar approaches with games like Animal Crossing in the past. Today’s unveiling from the accessory maker is a bit different in that it doesn’t coincide with the launch of a specific game from the Pokémon franchise, but is just an overall collection of gear highly-inspired by the series. Although, the launch is pretty well-timed to the new Sword and Shield expansion rolling out at the end of the month.

Across the new HORI lineup, there are 12 new ways to outfit your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite setup with some Pokémon flair. Cases are one of the brand’s signature releases, but we’re also getting some new versions of its unique SplitPad controller, additional gamepads, and more. And within today’s unveils, there’s actually two different collections to choose from.

One has more classic Pokémon stylings with bolder colors and prints saturated in various characters in the Pikachu & Friends lineup. The other switches that up for a darker black and gold aesthetic that will surely appeal to older fans of the franchise. But no matter which of the new releases catches your eye, everything comes backed by an official seal of approval from Nintendo.

The Pikachu & Friends collection from HORI delivers four new accessories spanning its stable of releases. The latest version of its popular Split Pad Pro is sure to be a hit, but there’s also a new HORIPAD Mini controller to go alongside it as well as a pair of cases to complete the upcoming releases.

Switch Split Pad Pro Pikachu & Eevee: $60 Shipping October 30

Switch Vault Case Pikachu & Friends: $20 Shipping November 5

Switch Lite Duraflexi Protector Pikachu & Friends: $17 Shipping November 5

HORIPAD Mini: $25

Then with the Black & Gold collection, you’re getting a similar batch of Pokémon Switch accessories from HORI, but with a few more options to choose from. There’s also a new version of the Split Pad Pro headlining the lineup, but you’ll find a matching style of its HORIPAD Wireless Gamepad as well and even its latest D-Pad Controller. Quite a few new case styles make an appearance here alongside an updated version of its compact Switch stand. Here’s everything that’s included alongside the shipping dates.

Wireless HORIPAD Controller Black & Gold : $50 Shipping October 30

: Switch Split Pad Pro Black & Gold: $60 Shipping October 30

Switch Lite Hybrid System Armor Black & Gold: $20 Shipping November 5

Switch Lite Duraflexi Protector Black & Gold: $17 Shipping November 5

Switch PlayStand Black & Gold: $13 Shipping November 5

Switch D-Pad Controller Black & Gold: $25 Shipping November 23

HORIPAD Mini: $25

Lastly, there’s a single new case from HORI for the Switch that brings many of the most iconic Pokémon to a single case spanning all eight generations. The new Stars Switch Vault Case enters at $20 and will be arriving on November 5.

Now available for pre-order

All of HORI’s Pokémon Switch accessories will be rolling out at the end of the month and are now available for pre-order at Amazon. Everything comes backed by Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee, which means that if there’s a discount between now and the ship date, you’ll be charged the lowest price in that time period.

