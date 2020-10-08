Amazon is now offering its Prime members a special deal on Reader’s Digest magazine. You can now score a 6-month subscription for just $1.50 with free delivery each month. While Amazon is also offering full 1-year subscriptions on sale for $5 right now, this one usually fetches closer to $8 a year and can go for as much as $40. Whether it’s an extension on an existing subscription or just to try the magazine out for a few months, this is a great opportunity and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. More details below.

At just $1.50, or $3 per year, Reader’s Digest really doesn’t get much more affordable than this. So if you’re looking for something to adorn the coffee table or add some reading material to the office setup, this is about as good as this one gets. Reader’s Digest “comes out with what’s new in health, books, humor, food, and more…It is easy to read, with colorful art, smart features, and a handsome layout with plenty of room for all the latest in the areas that matter to you.”

You’ll also want to browse through the DiscountMags Deals of the Week for additional rock-bottom offers on Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, and more. But if it’s the novels you’re after instead, here are the best new book releases this month and the Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies. Then dig into our ComiXology guide for all the super hero reads you could ever need from $1.

More on Reader’s Digest:

Every issue of Reader’s Digest Magazine is packed with your favorite features. There’s always a compelling main article for the latest in literature. All in a Day’s Work and Humor in Uniform are great fun and full of jokes and anecdotes you’ll share with your friends, while Test Your Brainpower sharpens the wit and That’s Outrageous can keep you up to speed on some of the most important problems we all face in society.

