Score a year of Bon Appetit magazine for $4 (Reg. $30) + more from under $6

DiscountMags has now launched its Deals of the Week with notable offers on Bon Appetit magazine and more. These mid-week sales tend to focus in on four particular titles with even deeper deals than the regular weekend offers. This time around the deals start from $4 per year with free shipping and feature titles like Bon Appetit, Popular Mechanics, Consumer Reports, and more. Everything ships completely free, has no sales tax, and will never get auto-renewed on you. Head below for more details.

While you can’t go wrong with any of the titles in the Deals of the Week, one standout is certainly Bon Appetit magazine. Now available for $4 per year, this one currently sells for $30 per year at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It also usually sits in the $5 range during our weekend sales, so now is a great time to extend your subscription or jump in for the first time.

Browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week offers right here for additional subscriptions starting from under $6 per year.

If you prefer to do your reading digitally, Kindle books are up to 80% off for today only alongside deal on Kindle Paperwhite and Amazon’s all-new Kindle. Then hit up our best new book releases this month, the Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies, and all of these Marvel Spider-Man and Silk graphic novels from $1.

More on Bon Appetit magazine:

Bon Appetit magazine appeals to readers who have a passion for cooking and entertaining. It not only provides new ideas for recipes, but also includes information on the latest trends in wine and beer. Every issue gives you a wide array of delectable recipe ideas, family meal planners, tips on healthy eating, cooking tools and advice, and detailed articles covering numerous food topics. Each issue of Bon Appetit magazine appeals to both seasoned cooks and beginners.

