All of today’s best Android app deals are waiting for you below. Yesterday’s notable offers are also down there if you missed out, but we are tracking a number of new deals today. From popular interactive story books to Bridge Constructor Portal, Dead Age, and The Inner World titles, there are plenty of particularly solid mobile games on sale this afternoon. You’ll also find deals on titles like Star Walk 2, Toby: The Secret Mine, freebie icons, and more. Head below for everything.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra at $280 off while offers on Motorola’s razr folding smartphone, TCL’s 10 Pro, and the new Google flagship Pixel 5 continue. Deals on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S7/+ tablets are also still live alongside today’s price drop on its 11-inch Chromebook 4. We also spotted some solid Android-friendly home theater and audio price drops today including TCL’s Android TV-powered 50-inch 4K UHDTV (here are the rest of the early Prime Day TV deals) and Harman’s Citation ONE Google Assistant Smart Speaker. You’ll also find a host of Android Spigen phone cases on sale today as well as Garmin’s vivoactive 4S Smartwatch and everything else in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

More on Bridge Constructor Portal:

Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal™ and Bridge Constructor™ games. As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

