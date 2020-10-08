YI’s Home Camera 3 records 1080p, has person detection, more for just $19

YI Technology (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Home Camera 3 for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code 2CWM627E at checkout. Down from $26, today’s deal saves you over 25% and is among the best that we’ve tracked. Offering both 1080p recording and streaming, this camera captures whatever you aim it at in full HD. The microSD slot works when no Wi-Fi is present, as it records to the local storage instead. Plus, there’s even person detection, as long as your camera is connected to Wi-Fi. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When it comes to home security cameras, this is likely one of the best prices that you’ll find around right now. For comparison, one of our go-to budget-friendly options is the Wyze Cam, which fetches $26 at Amazon.

However, should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s $7.50 at Amazon and will give you plenty of storage room, since the camera records only when motion is detected and deletes the oldest files to make room for new once it fills up.

Yi Home Camera 3 features:

YI TECHNOLOGY: Protect your family and home with value adding home security solutions from YI that millions of families, house and pet owners already trust today. The YI Home Camera 3 is a AI security camera with human detection and advanced sound analytics, 1080p Full HD resolution, 107 degree wide angle, two way audio, magnetic base and night vision.

