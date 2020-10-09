Save 50% on Nomad’s Active Rugged Leather AirPods Case at a low of $17.50

Nomad is currently offering its Active Rugged AirPods Case for $17.48 when code FUTURE50 has been applied at checkout. Shipping charges apply. Down from its $35 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. This case from Nomad lets you wrap AirPods in leather with a rugged design that’ll defend against scratches and more. On top of just upping the stylings of your earbuds, this case is compatible with the wireless charging case for using with Qi pads. There’s also a charging indicator cutout and a port on the bottom for wired connections, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a better idea of what to expand in our announcement coverage of the AirPods Pro version. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when you go with this highly-rated leather AirPods case for under $12 at Amazon. It ditches the more rugged form-factor of Nomad’s option, but will still bring some leather stylings to your earbuds with a built-in carabiner for clipping to a bag and more. Over 915 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to bring a little more flair into the mix, going with elago’s new ice cream AirPods cases which we recently took a hands-on look at in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. While you’re ditching the leather stylings, these will certainly stand out a bit more than the aforementioned options.

Nomad Active Rugged AirPods Case features:

Designed to tightly fit your AirPods with our two-piece construction, Active Rugged Case provides additional drop and scratch protection. Built with water repelling Heinen leather and interior microfiber, this case retains the compact nature of your AirPods in style.

