It’s time to dive into today’s best Android app and game deals. While the popular Parallels Desktop 16 saw some solid price drops this morning, it is time for some mobile Android offers. Today’s collection ranges from health and reminder apps to platformers, dungeon crawlers, freebie icon packs, and more. Highlights include The Lonely Hacker, Blue Light Filter, Pocket Rogues, This Is the Police 2, She Sees Red, and Drink Water Reminder Pro, among others. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

The Android handset deals are on fire this week with offers from many of the best brands. Those include Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, Motorola’s razr folding smartphone as well as TCL’s 10 Pro and the new Google flagship Pixel 5. But we also spotted a big-time offer on ZTE’s unlocked Axon 10 Pro this morning as well, not to mention a host of Samsung Galaxy S10/20 official cases from $8. While deals on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ tablets are still live, Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab A dropped to a new all-time low earlier today. Alongside all of the early Prime Day TV deals, you’ll want to browse through our Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional charging gear offers, and more.

Today’s best game deals: Mega Man Zero Collection $20, Jedi Knight II from $4, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on The Lonely Hacker:

Turn your phone into the best digital weapon and become a true master of technology. You will hack everything you can imagine within an enormous open world and coordinate 100% realistic attacks with the tools we have designed exclusively for you. Live a customized and different adventure each time you submerge into the cybercrime world. You will learn every method used by modern hackers, and dominate all the attack vectors, from the most common up to the most exclusive ones, known only by security experts and the most dangerous cybercriminals.

