Anker’s RoboVac 35C will handle your holiday cleaning for $169 (Reg. $213+)

Walmart is now offering Anker’s eufy RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $169 shipped. Regularly as much as $300, it starts at $213 on Amazon these days with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. It is also about $30 under our previous mention. Now one of the more affordable ways to have a robot clean your house for you this holiday season, today’s offer is certainly worth a closer look. It can be controlled via the eufy home app or via Google Assistant and Alexa with compatible devices. With boundary strips in tow to keep your new robot out of harm’s way, it sports 1500Pa of suction power as well as 100-minutes of wireless runtime before it returns itself to the included charging base. The built-in BoostIQ tech will automatically adjust the suction power depending on the floor surface it finds itself up against. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s offer is already in the most affordable range out there when it comes to brands you would actually trust. Although it is worth considering the $160 ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Shark’s ION Robot at $150 shipped. Both options offer up similar features as today’s lead deal, but you won’t get the included boundary strips here.

Be sure to check the latest models from iRobot and ECOVACS, as well as our hands-on video review of the Deebot OZMO T8 AIVI. Then head over to our Prime Day 2020 hub as deals are already going live ahead of tomorrow’s big event.

More on the eufy RoboVac 35C Robot Vacuum:

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 35C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Strong Suction, Touch-Control Panel, 6ft Boundary Strips, Quiet, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Convenient Cleaning: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you. Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85” body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.

