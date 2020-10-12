Early Prime Day deals take 15% off Das Keyboard lineup for Mac + PC from $102

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is taking 15% off a selection of Das Keyboard models headlined by its 4 Professional for Mac at $144.45 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $169 going rate, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen at Amazon throughout 2020. Delivering a mechanical typing experience to your Mac, the Das Keyboard 4 is centered around Cherry MX Brown switches. The German-engineered peripheral sports an anodized aluminum top panel with 104-key layout as well as dedicated media controls, a volume knob, and 2-port USB 3.0 hub. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more from $102.
Just like the lead deal, be sure to clip the on-page coupon on each listing in order to lock-in the discounted price.
Other Das Keyboard discounts:
- 4C TKL Tenkeyless: $119 (Reg. $139)
- 4 Root: $127 (Reg. $149)
- Model S: $102 (Reg. $140)
- Prime 13: $110 (Reg. $129)
- and even more…
Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac features:
Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac mechanical keyboard is specifically designed for maximum Mac compatibility. In addition to standard Command and Alt/Option keys, Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac offers quick, convenient access to a number of other Mac specific key functions. It’s made of the highest-quality materials and robust construction you can feel.
