Be ready for Halloween movie nights with a Dash Popcorn Maker at $24 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Turbo POP Popcorn Maker for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and a solid 20% price drop. Just in time for Halloween movie nights, today’s deal is available on the both the white and aqua colorways. This is an 8-cup popcorn popper with a cyclone air flow design that “allows for faster popping and eliminates overcooking.” Add in your kernels, drop some butter on the 2-in-1 melting tray up top, hit the 1-touch start button, and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from 63% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Now if the new and improved design on today’s lead deal isn’t worth the up-charge for you, the previous-generation Dash models start at $20 Prime shipped. They can also handle double the popcorn at once, which is ideal for larger gatherings and the like. It will just take a little bit longer to pop. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Or just score a $13 Ecolution Original Microwave Popcorn Popper and call it a day.

But while we are talking movie night, you’ll definitely want to check out all of the rock-bottom HD/4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Editions that just went on sale for Prime Day 2020 as well as these Fire TV Recast offers from $130. And you’ll find even more Prime Day offers right here and in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Dash Turbo POP Popcorn Maker:

CYCLONIC AIR FLOW: New design allows for faster popping, reduces unpopped kernels, & eliminates overcooking Produces up to 8 cups of freshly made popcorn per cycle

QUICK + EASY: Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, for Hot and fresh popcorn in minutes It’s so easy, even your kids can do it

HEALTHIER: DASH popcorn machine uses hot air (No oil, and no added preservative from microwave bags) to quickly and efficiently pop 8 cups of hot and fresh popcorn Perfect for parties, large group gatherings, or a quiet date night in

