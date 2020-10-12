With Prime Day deal pricing starting to take effect across the site, we’re tracking a number of deals on both HD and 4K UHD Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Editions. These deals are limited to those with Prime memberships only and include free shipping across the board. One of our favorite deals this Prime Day is the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition for $209.99. Normally $330, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is consequentially the best available. With a 43-inch screen here, this TV is the perfect upgrade for your office or game room. It sports Dolby Vision HDR, and packs Fire TV built-in to deliver a smart experience without the necessity of an external streaming media player. On the back, you’ll find three HDMI inputs, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great Fire TV Edition deals.

More Prime Day HD and 4K UHD Fire TV Edition deals:

Don’t forget that Amazon also launched early Prime Day deals on Ring devices, Echo speakers, and Fire tablets, so you’ll want to give those sales a look before things start selling out.

That’s not all we’re tracking on sale right now, you’ll find the rest of our Prime Day deals in this constantly-updating hub and on Amazon’s dedicated landing page. Be sure to follow and turn notifications on for our Twitter account throughout Amazon’s 2-day event to be sure you score deals before they’re gone.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition features:

Voice remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV: With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!