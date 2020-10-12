Amazon Fire HD tablets now starting from $80 for Prime Day (Nearly 50% off)

- Oct. 12th 2020 3:28 pm ET

0

Prime Day 2020 is kicking off early with a host of notable deals on Echo speakers, Ring gear, and Amazon’s Fire tablets for its Prime members. One standout here is the 10.1-inch Fire HD 10 Tablet 32GB for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s deal is 47% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Available in all four colorways at the discounted Prime Day price, this model features 32GB of storage (up to 512 GB with a microSD card), up to 12-hours of “reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music” on a single charge, and hands-free access to Alexa. The 2MP front- and rear-facing camera is complemented by 720p HD video recording, dual-band Wi-Fi access, USB-C charging, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 67,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Fire HD tablet deals.

More Prime Day 2020 Amazon Fire deals:

Be sure to check out all of the Echo speaker deals that just went on sale for Prime Day 2020 alongside all of these Ring offers. You’ll also want to check out this deal on Kindle Paperwhite and the rest of the early Prime Day offers right here.

More on the Fire HD 10 Tablet:

  • 10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
  • Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM
  • Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
  • Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle
  • 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

