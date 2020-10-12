Amazon kicks off Prime Day with Ring Doorbell 3 bundle at $150, more from $70

- Oct. 12th 2020 3:54 pm ET

0

With Prime Day now underway, Amazon is discounting a selection of its Ring devices staring at $69.99 shipped for its Prime members. Headlining is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 bundled with an Echo Show 5 for $149.99. Typically this package would run you $290, with today’s offer saving you 48%, matching the all-time low at Amazon, and marking only the second time we’ve seen this price. As one fo Ring’s latest video doorbells, the newest iteration rocks a battery-powered design, 1080p recording, improved motion alerts, and a new Privacy Zones feature. The Echo Plus version of the bundle is on sale for $169.99, down from $310. Over 8,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below the fold for more Ring Prime Day deals from $70.

Other notable Prime Day Ring deals include:

Then go check out all of the Echo devices deals that just dropped starting at $10 ahead of the festivities officially kicking off tomorrow. You’ll also want to swing by our constantly-updating hub for all of the best discounts that Prime Day has to offer, which are also available on this Amazon landing page, as well. And you’ll absolutely want to give us a follow over on Twitter to stay up to date on everything to come over the next two days.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from the Ring app. Adjust motion zones, customize privacy settings, and enjoy dual-band Wi-Fi. Receive mobile notifications when your doorbell is pressed or detects motion. Powered by a removable rechargeable battery pack or existing doorbell wires. Sets up easily with the Ring app and included mounting tools.

