Bring home the latest 10.2-inch iPad for $299 before Prime Day even starts

- Oct. 12th 2020 1:45 pm ET

$299
0

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB in various colors for $299 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention, as well as the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. The latest from Apple arrives with a familiar 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and an A12 Bionic chip inside. You’ll also find 8 and 1.2MP cameras along with up to 10-hours of battery life on a full charge, making it a suitable option for consuming the news, media, or playing games.

Make the most of your savings today and add this top-rated case from JETech to your setup. This folio will wrap around your case and deliver automatic sleep and wake functionality. There’s also the ability to setup your tablet at different heights, which is perfect for watching movies and shows. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 24,000 Amazon reviewers.

Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and other tech essentials. Amongst a number of early Prime Day deals, Amazon has a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air with prices from $850 and you can take $100 off the 2020 Retina 5K iMac too.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

