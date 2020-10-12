Bring home the latest 10.2-inch iPad for $299 before Prime Day even starts

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB in various colors for $299 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention, as well as the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. The latest from Apple arrives with a familiar 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and an A12 Bionic chip inside. You’ll also find 8 and 1.2MP cameras along with up to 10-hours of battery life on a full charge, making it a suitable option for consuming the news, media, or playing games.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display

A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

