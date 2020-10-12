Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 hits best price yet at $550 following $395 discount

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB for $549.99 shipped. Down from the $945 you’d pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 42% discount, beats the all-time low there by $130, and marks the best price to date. Even though this isn’t the latest Note 20, there’s still a lot to like about Samsung’s previous-generation flagship. Alongside its more affordable price tag, you’ll benefit from a bezel-less 6.3-inch Infinity display sporting a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. That’s on top of all-day battery life, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and three rear-facing cameras. Oh and of course, it wouldn’t be a Note device without the inclusion of Samsung’s S-Pen. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get all the details in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Keep your new handset scratch-free by using some of your savings on a case. Notably, Spigen’s Rugged Armor cover will run you $11. Or if you’d prefer something a bit more form-fitting, the company’s Neo Hybrid Armor case is $12. Either option is sure to get the job done for ensuring that the Galaxy Note 10 still looks its best down the road.

In case you missed it from last week, Microsoft is currently running an early holiday sale with deals on its Surface lineup alongside Galaxy Note 20 bundles at up to $300 off. This morning, we also a 32% discount on Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch, which has dropped to a new all-time low of $189 alongside everything else in our Android guide right now.

S amsung Galaxy Note 10 features:

Stay connected with this Samsung Galaxy Note10. Its 6.3-inch Dynamic Infinity Display gives crisp and clear visuals, while the slim profile of the phone fits in a pocket perfectly. This Samsung Galaxy Note10 has an S Pen for enhanced overall operation of the device, and the 3500 mAh intelligent battery provides ample power for all-day use.

