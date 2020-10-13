Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 1TB is $199 off, delivering an all-time low price

- Oct. 13th 2020 4:18 am ET

0

Amazon offers the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2GHz/16GB/1TB for $1,799.99 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. That’s down $199 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include Apple’s refreshed Magic Keyboard along with a 13-inch Retina display and the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. You’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports here, as well, for ample connectivity to new and legacy devices. This is a great option for content creators looking to enjoy a powerful setup at home or on-the-go.

Pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. It’s a no-brainer add-on to today’s lead deal to ensure that you’re always ready for whatever tasks come your way.

You’ll also want to be keeping an eye out on our Apple guide and Prime Day deal hubs throughout the week as more offers are sure to roll in. At the moment, you can score Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at $299 for a limited time.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor
  • Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
