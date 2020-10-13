Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 1TB is $199 off, delivering an all-time low price

Amazon offers the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2GHz/16GB/1TB for $1,799.99 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. That’s down $199 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include Apple’s refreshed Magic Keyboard along with a 13-inch Retina display and the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. You’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports here, as well, for ample connectivity to new and legacy devices. This is a great option for content creators looking to enjoy a powerful setup at home or on-the-go.

Pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. It’s a no-brainer add-on to today’s lead deal to ensure that you’re always ready for whatever tasks come your way.

You’ll also want to be keeping an eye out on our Apple guide and Prime Day deal hubs throughout the week as more offers are sure to roll in. At the moment, you can score Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at $299 for a limited time.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!