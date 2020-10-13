Save 40% on this August Smart Lock Pro bundle at a new all-time low of $155

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering the August Smart Lock Pro with Connect bridge and an Echo Dot for $154.99 shipped. Typically selling for $210, the added Echo Dot brings the overall value up to $260 with today’s offer saving you upwards of 40% and marking the best offer we’ve seen to date on the package. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth with the included Connect adapter bringing Wi-Fi support into the mix, as well. This lets you enjoy out of home control as well as Alexa and Assistant integration and support for other smart home platforms. Over 7,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A notable addition to complete the package would be to use your savings on the August Smart Keypad. This accessory brings a number pad into the mix for entering pin codes for those times when digging a phone out of your pocket is inconvenient. It’ll only run you $43 at Amazon, ensuring there’s still plenty of savings left over from the lead package.

You’ll find even more ways to upgrade your setup in Amazon’s up to 35% off sale with deals from $9, not to mention everything else that’s available in our our smart home guide. And for all of the other Prime Day deals, be sure to check out our constantly-updated hub to keep up with everything Amazon has to offer over the next 2-days.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

