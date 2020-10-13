Save up to 35% on TP-Link, Leviton, and other smart home gear starting $9

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of TP-Link, Leviton, Samsung, and other smart home gear starting at $9 shipped for Prime members. Our top pick is on the TP-Link Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $20.99. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights, TP-Link’s outdoor smart plug is a great upgrade for fall. If you’ll be enjoying the cooler weather on the patio, this lets you bring Alexa and Assistant control into the mix for automating outdoor lights and the like. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star ratingHead below the fold for more.

Other notable smart home deals:

You’ll find even more ways to upgrade your setup in our smart home guide. But if it’s all of the best Prime Day deals you’re after, diving into our constantly-updated hub is the perfect way to keep up with everything Amazon has to offer over the next 2-days.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

