Save up to 35% on TP-Link, Leviton, and other smart home gear starting $9

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of TP-Link, Leviton, Samsung, and other smart home gear starting at $9 shipped for Prime members. Our top pick is on the TP-Link Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $20.99. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights, TP-Link’s outdoor smart plug is a great upgrade for fall. If you’ll be enjoying the cooler weather on the patio, this lets you bring Alexa and Assistant control into the mix for automating outdoor lights and the like. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Other notable smart home deals:

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

