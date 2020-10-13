Exploding Kittens hits Amazon low at $13 + Ouija, Pandemic, more from $6

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off board games from Hasbro, the popular Exploding Kittens titles, and more. Prime members can score the original Exploding Kittens Card Game for $12.99 shipped (you’ll find the adult-only version on sale down below). Regularly $20, today’s deal is 35% off, matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it dropped this low during Black Friday last year, and the best we can find. This one is great for adults, teens, and kids “who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.” Ideal to spice up game night, matches can be played in around 15 minutes with between two and five players. Rated 4+ stars from over 36,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more board and card game deals.

More Prime Day board/card game deals:

But if the board and card games won’t keep the kids busy, our Prime Day LEGO and Sphero deals probably will from $6. You’ll also want to check out these Radio Flyer scooter, bike, and wagon offers, along with all of today’s Prime Day video game deals. But whatever you do, make sure to browse through our roundup of the best Prime Day 2020 offers.

More on Exploding Kittens:

Exploding kittens is the perfect card game for adults, teens and kids who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.

More than 9 million copies sold, breaking records in kids games, adult games and everything in-between

A highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette, basically, if you draw an exploding kitten, you lose and you are full of loser sad-sauce

