Powerbeats Pro, Bose QC 35 II, and latest Sony ANCs all hit Amazon low prices

- Oct. 13th 2020 2:51 am ET

Amazon offers the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $174.95 shipped. Regularly $250, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find it over at Best Buy. Powerbeats Pro offer up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Amazon customers have left solid reviews and we felt the same way in our hands-on review. Head below for more headphone deals from Sony and Bose.

Early Prime Day headphone deals also include Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Over-ears at $199 shipped via Amazon. Typically around $300, this is yet another Amazon all-time low. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life, and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can also score the new Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones at $298 shipped at Amazon. These headphones usually sell for $350. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. Notable specs here include up to 30-hours of battery life, touch sensor controls, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

In case you missed it, AirPods Pro are currently marked down to $199 at Amazon and various other retailers as part of other early Prime Day promotions. Find all the best deals from Amazon’s 2-day event right here.

Beats Powerbeats Pro feature:

  • Totally wireless high-performance earphones in black
  • Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
  • Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability
  • Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running
  • Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and auto play/pause
  • Features the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

