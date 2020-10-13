Give your home office an upgrade with a new chair, desk, more from $35

- Oct. 13th 2020 7:56 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a number of home office and gaming essentials priced from $35 shipped. You’ll find that our favorite is the BestOffice PC Gaming Chair for $72.50. Normally $90 or more, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020. With a racing style and plenty of back and neck support, this chair is the perfect work-from-home office upgrade. If you’re stuck in an old office chair that has basically no lumbar support, picking up this model will help you leave work feeling better. There’s also built-in armrests, a tall back so you can relax and rest your head, and much more available here. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our top picks, but Amazon’s landing page shows you everything on sale.

Our top picks:

Looking for other PC gaming deals? Well, Prime Day is full of them. Swing by our guide to view everything, but a few deals of note are the build-your-own-PC sale, peripheral and laptop discounts, and much more. There are plenty of other sales to browse, so be sure to hit up our constantly-updated Prime Day hub to stay up-to-date.

BestOffice PC Gaming Chair features:

  • BUILT FOR COMFORT – Our leather office chair is built for long-lasting comfort. Wider than the average desk chair, and easily adjusted for height, the locking mechanism keeps the back upright and relieves the stress and pain brought on by other office chairs.
  • ERGONOMIC DESIGN – Designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction, users have full mobility whether you’re gaming, working on the computer, or meeting in the office.
  • BIFIMA QUALITY-CERTIFIED – Our chairs pass all components of the BIFIMA certification, and are a reliable and sturdy option for users weighing up to 250 pounds. Computer chair executive chair office chair gaming chair.

