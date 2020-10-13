Score a Prime Day discount on the Yale Assure Lock with Z-Wave, now $120.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Lock with Z-Wave for $120.39 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. Normally $172, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. You’ll find a built-in keypad here, as well as Z-Wave functionality. This means that you can give guests or family members unique passcodes for them to get into the house, and then tie it into your existing smart home setup so you can use voice controls to lock the door at night and make it function with routines. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Yale Assure Lock with Z-Wave features:

Unlock your door without keys by entering your code on the lock’s backlit touchscreen keypad; Lock the door behind you with a tap or by enabling auto relock.

Enable auto relock to ensure your door always locks behind you – Disable it at any time from the lock menu.

Lock and unlock your door from anywhere by adding the lock to a compatible Z-Wave smart home or alarm system and app (i.e. Samsung SmartThings, Ring Alarm, Wink, ADT, Alarm.com, Qolsys, Honeywell etc.). Requires compatible hub and app – No Yale app is used for this lock.

