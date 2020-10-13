Sony’s unlocked Xperia 1 Smartphone falls to new low of $549 (Save $400)

- Oct. 13th 2020 1:16 pm ET

0

B&H currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone for $549 shipped. Having just dropped from $949 at Amazon, today’s offer beats the competing sale price there by $149, saves you up to 42%, and marks a new all-time low. Sony’s Xperia 1 manages to differentiate itself from other Android handsets with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display. Around back there’s a triple-lens camera system complemented by Eye autofocus and 10FPS burst shooting. There’s also two built-in SIM card slots, Dolby Atmos audio, IP65 water-resistance, and 128GB of onboard storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 185 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings on a case to add some extra protection into the mix for your new device. One recommendation would be to go with Spigen’s Liquid Designed offering at $13. It has a shock-absorbent design and a raised lip around the front to keep the Xperia 1’s screen scratch-free.

While this morning’s batch of Pixel 4/XL offers are still live from $449, there are plenty of other discounted ways to get in the Android game. Amazon also has a Prime Day sale on select Samsung Galaxy smartphones from $200, which is joined by an ongoing Galaxy Note 10 offer which has dropped to $550.

Sony Xperia 1 features:

Capture stunning photos and cinematic footage with this unlocked Sony Xperia 1 smartphone. A triple-lens camera system and advanced autofocus technologies make it easy to take stable, detailed images and capture 4K videos. This Sony Xperia 1 smartphone has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED touch screen that brings out the detail in captured footage and streaming videos.

