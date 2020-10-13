Synology’s latest DS920+ 4-Bay NAS sees $110 discount to new low of $440, more

B&H currently offers the Synology DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS for $439.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $550 going rate that you’ll still find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $110 discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. As one of Synology’s latest NAS that just hit the scene earlier this summer, its DS920+ delivers four hard drive bays and support for 64TB of raw storage as well as two M.2 drive slots for SSD caching. Everything is powered by a 2GHz processor that yields support for 4K transcoding and the 4GB of included RAM can be upgraded, as well. On top of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports that enables 226MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a pair of USB 3.0 slots and an eSATA connector for bringing in one of Synology’s expansion units down the line. Over 795 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $136.

Also on sale today, B&H has the Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS on sale for $135.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $170, today’s offer is one of the first times we’ve seen this NAS on sale and a new all-time low. While not quite as powerful as the lead deal, this delivers a package better suited to those getting started with always-on storage based around two hard drive bays. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

And then be sure to check out all of the other Prime Day deals that have begun pouring in, as well. Our constantly-updated hub is the place to hang out over the next two days as you’ll find plenty of other savings.

Synology DS920+ 4-Bay NAS features:

Built with a quad-core processor and an AES-NI hardware encryption engine the DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosurefrom Synology is a compact NAS designed to streamline your data and multimedia management and productivity. Two built-in M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots and Synology SSD Cache technology allow you to boost system I/O and application performance, while a scalable storage design lets you start small and expand the overall storage capacity as your data grows with Synology’s DX517 expansion unit. The DS920+ is equipped with four drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSDs.

