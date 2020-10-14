Budget-friendly Android deals abound from $20 in new Prime Day sale

- Oct. 14th 2020 2:51 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is taking up to 45% off Android smartphones from Motorola, LG, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Headlining is the Moto E 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone in Blue for $109.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This affordable device arrives fully unlocked with a 6.2-inch display, 13MP camera, and up to 42-hours of battery life. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor. Coming in at $110 for Prime Day, this is a great blend of features and affordability. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

For more Android deals, don’t miss Prime Day’s other big Samsung and Google Pixel sales. Swing over to our Prime Day hub for all of the latest promotions from Amazon’s 2-day event.

Moto E features:

  • Unlocked for the freedom to choose your carrier. Compatible with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks. Sim card not included. Customers may need to contact Sprint for activation on Sprint’s network.
  • 13 MP dual camera system. Get creative and get your best results, whether shooting beautiful close-ups or swapping out backgrounds.
  • 42-hour battery. Power through today and into tomorrow on just a single charge with a 3550 mAh battery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Android

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp