Budget-friendly Android deals abound from $20 in new Prime Day sale

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is taking up to 45% off Android smartphones from Motorola, LG, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Headlining is the Moto E 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone in Blue for $109.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This affordable device arrives fully unlocked with a 6.2-inch display, 13MP camera, and up to 42-hours of battery life. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor. Coming in at $110 for Prime Day, this is a great blend of features and affordability. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

For more Android deals, don’t miss Prime Day’s other big Samsung and Google Pixel sales. Swing over to our Prime Day hub for all of the latest promotions from Amazon’s 2-day event.

Moto E features:

Unlocked for the freedom to choose your carrier. Compatible with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks. Sim card not included. Customers may need to contact Sprint for activation on Sprint’s network.

13 MP dual camera system. Get creative and get your best results, whether shooting beautiful close-ups or swapping out backgrounds.

42-hour battery. Power through today and into tomorrow on just a single charge with a 3550 mAh battery.

