Aukey discounts power accessories, USB-C hubs, more for Prime Day from $9

- Oct. 14th 2020 10:08 am ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, AUKEY via Amazon is discounting some of its most popular smartphone accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Headlining is the AUKEY Power Strip Tower and Surge Protector for $36.32. As a comparison, it typically goes for $50. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This power strip diverges from traditional designs with a vertical footprint providing 12 AC outlets, two 15W USB-C ports, and three 2.4A USB-A ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

We’ll have plenty of Prime Day deals continuing to roll in throughout the day. Check out our earlier coverage of Macally’s Prime Day sale for more deals for your everyday setup or you can jump over to today’s Twelve South promotion, as well.

AUKEY Power Strip features:

  • One for All: 12 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports power up to 17 electrical and electronic devices simultaneously from a single wall outlet
  • Space-Saving Design: Column design provides more space and convenient angles to easily plug in all your electronic and electrical devices
  • Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Lightning protection, surge protection with a 1500-joule energy rating

