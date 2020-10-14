Twelve South Prime Day sale drops prices by up to 40% on Mac/iPhone essentials

Twelve South has launched its annual Prime Day sale with free shipping on everything and some of the best prices to date on iPhone accessories. Headlining is the Twelve South PowerPic Qi Charger at $39.99. That’s a 33% reduction from the regular going rate at retailers like Amazon. This Qi charging stand features 10W speeds but really stands out from the competition with its interchangeable background. That makes it a nice addition to your nightstand, avoiding the ugly plastic Qi charger look we typically see. It was a fun change from the usual in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Twelve South Prime Day deals:

The Prime Day deals keep rolling in and you can find all of the best price drops in our hub. If you’re looking for high-end iPhone and Mac accessories, may sure to check out today’s Satechi sale, as well as Anker’s Prime Day event and rare discounts on Macally products.

Twelve South Powerpic features:

Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use

Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.

Wirelessly charges through most phone cases up to 3mm thick. Not compatible with thicker rugged cases or devices more than 6.5 inches (165mm) tall

What’s in the box: powerpic frame and USB-C to USB-A cable – power source required

