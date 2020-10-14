Twelve South Prime Day sale drops prices by up to 40% on Mac/iPhone essentials

- Oct. 14th 2020 9:23 am ET

0

Twelve South has launched its annual Prime Day sale with free shipping on everything and some of the best prices to date on iPhone accessories. Headlining is the Twelve South PowerPic Qi Charger at $39.99. That’s a 33% reduction from the regular going rate at retailers like Amazon. This Qi charging stand features 10W speeds but really stands out from the competition with its interchangeable background. That makes it a nice addition to your nightstand, avoiding the ugly plastic Qi charger look we typically see. It was a fun change from the usual in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Twelve South Prime Day deals:

The Prime Day deals keep rolling in and you can find all of the best price drops in our hub. If you’re looking for high-end iPhone and Mac accessories, may sure to check out today’s Satechi sale, as well as Anker’s Prime Day event and rare discounts on Macally products.

Twelve South Powerpic features:

  • Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use
  • Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.
  • Wirelessly charges through most phone cases up to 3mm thick. Not compatible with thicker rugged cases or devices more than 6.5 inches (165mm) tall
  • What’s in the box: powerpic frame and USB-C to USB-A cable – power source required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp