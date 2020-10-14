Garmin smartwatches and more are up to 50% off for Prime Day starting at $120

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Garmin GPS Units and Smartwatches starting at $119.99 shipped. Headlining is the Garmin fenix 5s Plus Smartwatch at $349.99. Down from its $700 going rate, today’s offer saves you 50%, beats the best we’ve seen prior by $153, and is a new all-time low. Armed with up to 7-day battery life, the fēnix 5S comes packed with a full suite of fitness tracking capabilities. Not only can it track runs with GPS, but also includes heart-rate monitoring and more. A sapphire scratch-resistant display rounds out the notable inclusions alongside topographic maps, built-in navigation sensors, and storage for up to 500 songs. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable Garmin deals include:

While we’re talking wearables, Prime Day is delivering new all-time lows on a collection of Samsung smartwatches headlined by the Galaxy Watch Active2 at $230. Plus, you’ll be able to score various Fitbit fitness trackers from $35, alongside everything else in our Prime Day hub.

Garmin fēnix 5S Plus features:

For athletes and outdoor adventurers, the Fenix 5S Plus multisport GPS watch is the rugged, high-performance timepiece that meets big challenges and fits smaller wrists. Beat yesterday with premium features that range from routable TOPO maps and storage for up to 500 songs to estimated heart rate at the wrist and Garmin Pay, the contactless payment solution.

