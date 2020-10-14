Garmin smartwatches and more are up to 50% off for Prime Day starting at $120

- Oct. 14th 2020 8:15 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Garmin GPS Units and Smartwatches starting at $119.99 shipped. Headlining is the Garmin fenix 5s Plus Smartwatch at $349.99. Down from its $700 going rate, today’s offer saves you 50%, beats the best we’ve seen prior by $153, and is a new all-time low. Armed with up to 7-day battery life, the fēnix 5S comes packed with a full suite of fitness tracking capabilities. Not only can it track runs with GPS, but also includes heart-rate monitoring and more. A sapphire scratch-resistant display rounds out the notable inclusions alongside topographic maps, built-in navigation sensors, and storage for up to 500 songs. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable Garmin deals include:

While we’re talking wearables, Prime Day is delivering new all-time lows on a collection of Samsung smartwatches headlined by the Galaxy Watch Active2 at $230. Plus, you’ll be able to score various Fitbit fitness trackers from $35, alongside everything else in our Prime Day hub.

Garmin fēnix 5S Plus features:

For athletes and outdoor adventurers, the Fenix 5S Plus multisport GPS watch is the rugged, high-performance timepiece that meets big challenges and fits smaller wrists. Beat yesterday with premium features that range from routable TOPO maps and storage for up to 500 songs to estimated heart rate at the wrist and Garmin Pay, the contactless payment solution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for transferring or storing information. Popular devices include Fitbit Charge, Garmin Vívofit and more.

Prime Day 2020 Garmin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go